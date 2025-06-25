With the S&P 500 near YTD highs again despite a noticeable increase in both geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns, I remain generally concerned about how stretched valuation multiples have become, especially in the large-cap growth space. That being said, while I am focusing most of
Reddit: With U.S. Users Skyrocketing, This Company Has Unbreakable Momentum
Summary
- Reddit stands out among social media stocks due to its unique, interest-based communities and rapid international expansion powered by AI-driven machine translation.
- Despite a premium valuation, Reddit's explosive user and revenue growth, high gross margins, and expanding EBITDA margins justify a continued bullish stance.
- Q1 results crushed expectations: 61% revenue growth, 31% DAU increase, and strong ARPU gains highlight robust monetization and user engagement.
- While valuation is a risk, RDDT stock's early-stage monetization and momentum offer substantial long-term upside—I'm staying long and recommend riding the momentum.
