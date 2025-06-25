Markets remained choppy in May 2025, as investors struggled to make sense of mixed signals from Washington and Wall Street. Trade tensions continued to dominate headlines, but some of the initial panic faded as talks between
My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New May Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 15 Buys
Summary
- Markets remained volatile in May 2025 amid ongoing trade tensions and mixed signals from Washington and Wall Street.
- While U.S.-China talks quietly resumed, tariffs persisted and business sentiment stayed cautious, contributing to investor uncertainty.
- May's investments added $111 in annual dividends, keeping me on track with my goal of $100+ monthly income growth and a 7.4% yield on cost.
- My dividend income hit a new May record of $1,181 up 8% Y/Y driven by Allianz and Hercules.
- Gifted Working Time 2025: Around 130 hours, or 16.2 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2025, which is more then three working weeks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL STOCKS MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.