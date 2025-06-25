The Victory RS Global Fund (RSGGX)(the “Fund”) returned -4.75% (Class A Shares at net asset value) for the period, while its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index (net) (the “Index”), returned - 1.32%.
Negative stock selection in the Industrials, Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary sectors detracted from relative performance for the period.
U.S. trade policy may be a headwind for global growth in the near term. Despite recent performance, economic activity in Europe, the U.K. and elsewhere remains subdued.
Market Review
Global Equities (as measured by the MSCI All Country World Index) declined for a second consecutive quarter, losing 1.32% as aggressive U.S. trade policy fostered global market uncertainty. Emerging Markets outperformed Developed Markets overall for the period, with the latter weighed down by