AST SpaceMobile: Scaling Space Into Service
Summary
- AST SpaceMobile is transitioning from R&D to commercialization, with five satellite launches and scaled production ramping by late 2025.
- ASTS Q1 2025 CapEx reached $124M, while cash rose to $874M, providing funding runway through 2026 despite no recurring revenue yet.
- Revenue estimates of $50–75M for H2 2025 hinge on timely satellite launches and seamless MNO partner integration.
- The company's regulatory spectrum access, telco partnerships, and direct-to-smartphone tech form a growing competitive moat against rivals like Starlink and Apple.
