Graphite Miners News For The Month Of June 2025

  • China battery related flake graphite spot prices were flat for the past month. Graphite supply chain challenges and investment uncertainty...Graphite prices remain at or near multi-year lows.
  • Graphite market news - Graphite demand surges, supply deficit looms. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence predicts natural graphite demand will increase 140% by 2030, about 30 new natural graphite mines needed.
  • Graphite company news - Syrah recommences natural graphite production at Balama. Northern Graphite achieves record-high average graphite sales prices (US$1,776/t) in Q1.
  • Southern Star Maiden shipment of flake graphite from the Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil. NextSource Materials shifts Battery Anode Facility plans to the Middle East for accelerated growth.
  • Evion Group & Sarytogan Graphite's projects both received EU Strategic Project Status. Rensacor Resources achieves Ministerial conditional approval for the Battery Anode Material Facility. Talga Group secures key permit.
Natural occurring crystalline, flake, lump or chip graphite ore, on white background. Mined as critical raw material, mineral, for use in refractories, foundry molds, lithium-ion batteries and dry lubricants

Welcome to the June edition of the graphite miners news.

The past month saw battery related flake graphite spot prices generally flat. On the positive side, we did see numerous graphite juniors report excellent news and signs

