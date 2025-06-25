America Is Still Exceptional: Three Words To Consider

Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • Despite recent volatility and concerns, I remain bullish on U.S. equities due to America's unmatched military, economic, and innovative strengths.
  • The U.S. dollar's decline is a healthy correction, not a sign of lost reserve status; U.S. assets remain in strong demand globally.
  • While short-term volatility is likely, any pullback in high-quality U.S. stocks should be seen as a lucrative buying opportunity.
  • My updated S&P 500 year-end target is 6,700-6,800, reflecting my conviction in America's long-term exceptionalism and growth potential.
Closeup Waving American US Flag in the Sunlight

LeMusique

There's been a lot of talk about America losing its "exceptionalism," especially after the April 2nd's "Liberation Day" meltdown. The buck has dropped by over 10% since its highs around 110 early this year. Isn't this a problem, some people ask?

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

