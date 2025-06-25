As Japan's Price Inflation Rises, Its Central Bank Has Fewer Options

Jun. 25, 2025 7:15 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Mises Institute
2.36K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • According to the most recent report on consumer prices, published at the Statistics Bureau of Japan, consumer prices rose 3.4 percent year-over-year in May.
  • Japan’s CPI inflation has surged since mid-2022, bringing inflation rates up to multi-decade highs and to levels not seen since the early 1980s.
  • In more recent years, rising yields combined with rising price inflation has illustrated that inflationary monetary policy is indeed everywhere limited by political realities.

Five stacks of coloured coins with a graph line above

Richard Drury

By Ryan McMaken

According to the most recent report on consumer prices, published at the Statistics Bureau of Japan, consumer prices rose 3.4 percent year-over-year in May. That’s down slightly from April’s 12-month increase of 3.6 percent, and it’s

This article was written by

Mises Institute
2.36K Followers
The Mises Institute is the world’s largest, oldest, and most influential educational institution devoted to promoting Austrian economics, freedom, and peace in the tradition of classical liberalism. Since 1982, the Mises Institute has provided both scholars and laymen with resources to broaden their understanding of the economic school of thought known as Austrian economics. This school is most closely associated with our namesake, economist Ludwig von Mises.We are the worldwide epicenter of the Austrian movement. Through their research in the fields of economics, history, philosophy, and political theory, Mises’s students F.A. Hayek, Henry Hazlitt, Murray Rothbard, and others carried the Austrian School into the late twentieth century. Today, Mises Institute scholars and researchers continue the important work of the Austrian School.Austrian economics is a method of economic analysis, and is non-ideological. Nonetheless, the Austrian School has long been associated with libertarian and classical-liberal thought—promoting private property and freedom, while opposing war and aggression of all kinds. The Mises Institute continues to support research and education in this radical pro-freedom tradition of historians, philosophers, economists, and theorists such as Jean-Baptiste Say, Frédéric Bastiat, Richard Cobden, Herbert Spencer, Lysander Spooner, William Graham Sumner, Albert Jay Nock, Mises, Hayek, Hazlitt, Rothbard, and many others.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWJ--
iShares MSCI Japan ETF
DFJ--
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
DXJ--
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF
SCJ--
iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF
FJP--
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News