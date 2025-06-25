Galaxy Digital: Crypto Cycles And AI Servers Collide (Rating Upgrade)

Cyn Research
189 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Upgrading Galaxy Digital to buy after the recent pullback, as risk-reward has improved and technicals look supportive for a new uptrend.
  • Helios data center transition offers stable, high-margin recurring revenue, reducing reliance on volatile crypto markets and boosting long-term sustainability.
  • Valuation is reasonable at current levels, with potential for 36–37% upside if crypto market sentiment improves.
  • Key risks remain: heavy crypto dependence, Helios execution uncertainty, and potential dilution. I recommend buying at $18.3, not higher.

Bitcoin icon with blue light on microchip surrounded with icons of different world currencies on complex circuit board. International finance concept. 3D Illustration

alejomiranda

Introduction

I have covered Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY) twice before, once under the ticker symbol GLXY on the TSE calling it a buy and recently as GLXY on the Nasdaq issuing a hold rating. The

This article was written by

Cyn Research
189 Followers
Hi! I'm a passionate investor who has been researching publically traded companies for over 6 years. My primary focus is on identifying great businesses at reasonable prices and holding them for the long term. While I have a slight bias toward technology companies, I maintain a broad perspective, including opportunities in crypto. I take a global approach to investing, occasionally seeking value beyond the U.S. market. Thanks for reading!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLXY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLXY
--
GLXY:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News