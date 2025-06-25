Choice Hotels International: Check-In At A Discount

Pedro Goulart
583 Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Choice Hotels' stock decline is driven by macro headwinds and luxury segment weakness, but the asset-light model ensures strong free cash flow and shareholder returns.
  • Despite Q1 misses and luxury softness, the company benefits from resilient travel demand, growth in extended stay/value segments, and strategic expansion into China.
  • CHH remains a cash-generating business, supporting aggressive buybacks and dividends, with manageable leverage even as capex and debt rise.
  • Valuation is attractive after the sell-off; I rate Choice Hotels a 'Buy' with a $150 target, expecting over 25% total return including buybacks and dividends.

Propriedade da Quality Inn. A Quality Inn faz parte da família Choice Hotels International de hotéis, resorts e locais de hospedagem residencial.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When you look around the hotel space, it's pretty clear that some names have taken the slowdown story harder than others.

Take Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH), for example. The stock is down over 11% year-to-date, and

This article was written by

Pedro Goulart
583 Followers
Stock analyst, writer (praxeology & Mengerian Theory), accountant, and founder of Goulart Restaurant Stocks—serving up fresh, flavorful investment insights. I also cover casinos and gaming, food companies, consumer discretionary stocks, and IPOs, with a keen eye for hidden gems in micro and small caps.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CHH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News