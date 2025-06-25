Households Burning Home Equity At Fastest Rate Since 2008

Jun. 25, 2025 8:36 AM ET
Danielle Park, CFA
6.18K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • In a sign of financial stress, an increasing number of homeowners are withdrawing equity from their homes for cash to pay down other high-interest consumer loans and credit cards.
  • Americans racked up $1.18 trillion in credit-card debt as of the first quarter, with 172 million people carrying a balance on their cards.
  • Credit cards with unpaid balances charged a crushing 21.91% average annual percentage rate in February, and personal loans averaged 11.66% interest, Federal Reserve data showed this month.

Short Squeeze in high risk digital coin uncertainty investment in high risk going down to floor

primeimages

In a sign of financial stress, an increasing number of homeowners are withdrawing equity from their homes for cash to pay down other high-interest consumer loans and credit cards. Debt consolidation is cited as the top reason for

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA
6.18K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News