The first quarter of 2025 saw US markets grappling with the new Trump administration's immediate policy focus on tariffs, sparking concerns about economic growth. Additionally, government spending cuts via the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) further weakened the growth outlook as the fiscal
Goldman Sachs Tactical Tilt Overlay Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- US markets faced headwinds from new tariffs and fiscal tightening, leading to weaker growth outlook and underperformance of US equities in Q1 2025.
- Tactical tilts favored defensive sectors like US Healthcare and European Aerospace & Defense, which outperformed amid rising geopolitical risks and growth concerns.
- Portfolio adjustments included new positions in European Healthcare, S&P 500 tactical strategies, Colombian rates, and Indian equities, while locking in gains on EU defense.
- Despite volatility in commodities and mixed sector performance, the fund delivered positive Q1 returns, emphasizing risk management and dynamic tactical allocation.
