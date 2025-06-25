The AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund[1] (Class I) returned -3.81% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with -1.33% for the benchmark, the MSCI ACWI Index. For the 12 months ending March 31, 2025, the Fund returned -4.42%, while the benchmark returned 7.15%.
AMG Boston Common Global Impact Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Europe is taking decisive action to increase unity, redevelop independent defense capabilities, and improve its economic outlook.
