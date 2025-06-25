IYW: Tech Stocks Poised To Rally In The Second Half And Beyond

Jun. 25, 2025 10:32 AM ETiShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)IYW
Komal Sarwar
1.69K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • IYW is well-positioned for strong gains in 2025 as geopolitical risks and tariffs fade, and tech sector earnings momentum accelerates.
  • AI-driven demand, robust software and hardware growth, and a positive earnings outlook are key catalysts for IYW's continued outperformance.
  • IYW's portfolio, led by Microsoft, NVIDIA, Meta, and Alphabet, is outperforming peers thanks to concentrated exposure to high-growth tech leaders.
  • Valuations are below recent peaks, liquidity is strong, and the expense ratio is low, justifying my continued buy rating on IYW.

Businessman hand pointing finger to growth success finance business chart of metaverse technology financial graph investment diagram on analysis stock market background with digital economy exchange.

Lemon_tm

In the first half of 2025, iShares U.S. Technology ETF's (NYSEARCA:IYW) upside was halted by tariffs-related volatility and geopolitical conflicts. Nevertheless, the tech-focused ETF bounced back strongly after higher than expected first quarter results. The fund is currently trading in

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar
1.69K Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IYW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IYW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IYW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News