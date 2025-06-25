Home BancShares: Upgrading To Buy Following The Recent Stock Price Decline

Sheen Bay Research
3.52K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The CRE segment will likely drag the total loan growth, while residential loans will likely boost loan growth.
  • The deposit cost is currently highly sensitive to interest rate changes. Therefore, future Fed funds rate cuts will significantly reduce deposit costs and lift the margin.
  • The previously disclosed, upcoming loan recoveries will keep the provision expense for loan losses subdued.
  • I’m expecting the EPS to grow by ~9% to $2.19.
  • Following the recent stock price rout, HOMB now offers a potential price upside of ~7.6% and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hence, I’m upgrading it to a buy rating.

Centennial Bank Signs and Front Entrance

Serenethos

Home BancShares, Inc.’s (NYSE: NYSE:HOMB) stock price has declined by 7% since I downgraded it to a hold rating in my report released in January 2025. The stock price decline has made the stock’s valuation somewhat attractive. Headwinds for

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research
3.52K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HOMB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HOMB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HOMB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News