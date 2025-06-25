Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

  • The Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights Fund outperformed the MSCI EAFE Index in Q1 2025, driven by strong sector and country selection.
  • Our Themes and Trends pillar, especially overweight European Aerospace & Defense, and underweight Dutch Semiconductors, were key contributors to excess returns.
  • High-Quality Business Models detracted due to underweight positions in outperforming European Banks, while country tilts toward Germany added value.
  • We believe combining fundamental mispricings, high-quality business models, market themes, and sentiment analysis delivers long-term outperformance in international equities.

Market Review

The MSCI EAFE Index rose by 6.86% in the first quarter of 2025. The quarter was marked by heightened uncertainty surrounding US economic and geopolitical policies, negatively impacting major sectors such as Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. In contrast, the

