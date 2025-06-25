Brookdale Senior Living: High Leverage Must Be Tackled

Individual Trader
17.85K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • We maintain a 'hold' rating on Brookdale Senior Living due to persistent high leverage, negative earnings, and weak free cash flow trends.
  • Despite some occupancy and RevPAR growth in Q1 this year, technical resistance and bearish EPS revisions limit the near-term upside for BKD shares.
  • Leadership transition and management's overhaul strategy focus on debt reduction, but execution risks remain high given current financial pressures.
  • Asset sales will be necessary to address high leverage, but until profitability and cash flow improve, we see limited shareholder value creation ahead.

Happy Old Woman Outside

beichh4046/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

Since February 2022, we have adopted a cautious stance in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD), demonstrated by our consistent 'Hold' ratings in the US Senior Living Community provider. Since that particular commentary in February 2022, shares

This article was written by

Individual Trader
17.85K Followers
Individual investor with a keen interest in deriving income from investment setups. We do this by buying undervalued profitable stocks with strong balance sheets & minimal debt. Furthermore, when the opportunity arises, we like to write calls against our positions to bring in additional income. Risk management is controlled through position sizing & the use of trailing stop losses over time.Individualtrader.net

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BKD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News