Summary

  • ASTS is pioneering a global space-based cellular broadband network accessible by standard smartphones, targeting partnerships with major MNOs instead of direct consumer sales.
  • The company has a massive total addressable market, appealing to speculative investors as it approaches service launch and secures strategic partnerships.
  • Despite soaring stock prices and positive sentiment, ASTS carries significant regulatory, competitive, and execution risks and is a former SPAC.
  • I view ASTS as a buy for speculative investors, given its first-mover advantage and unique positioning in the emerging space-based communications sector.

AST SpaceMobile's (ASTS) FY 2024 10-K describes the company's business perfectly:

We are building the first and only global Cellular Broadband network in space to be accessible directly by everyday smartphones (2G/4G-LTE/5G devices) for commercial use, and other applications for government

I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

