This is an updated, more event-driven thesis, expanding on my earlier analysis of REI. Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) is one of the most mispriced small-cap upstream oil names in the U.S. market right now. This is not
Cheap Barrels, Forced Seller, Hormuz Risk - I'm In
Summary
- Ring Energy is a mispriced, cash-generating Permian oil pure-play with low decline rates and strong free cash flow, trading far below book value.
- Operational discipline, smart hedging, and accretive acquisitions position REI for resilience and upside even at moderate oil prices; management prioritizes debt reduction.
- Warburg Pincus’ forced selling is a temporary overhang, not a reflection of fundamentals – I'm accumulating shares while this artificial discount persists.
- Iran-Israel Conflict, the Strait of Hormuz, create explosive upside potential; REI is a high-conviction BUY with hedged downside and event-driven catalysts.
