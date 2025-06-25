3M Faces Imminent Multiple Compression: Sell Rating At $110 Target

Summary

  • We rate 3M a sell with a $110 price target, citing an unsustainable valuation premium and looming multiple compression risks.
  • Despite above-consensus EBITDA forecasts and credible cost-cutting, 3M's 12.8x EV/EBITDA multiple is unjustified versus peers and historical norms.
  • Persistent PFAS legal liabilities and regulatory scrutiny pose significant financial and reputational risks not fully reflected in consensus estimates.
  • With downside risk outweighing upside, we recommend staying defensive until macro or multiple tailwinds emerge to justify a re-rating.

3M tape manufacturing facility. This plant is part of the Industrial, Adhesives and Tape Division V

jetcityimage

Premium Unwarranted

We initiate on 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) at sell/$110 PT. From safety and industrial to healthcare, transportation, and consumer products, 3M is one of the most diversified technology conglomerates on the planet, impacting almost every aspect of the global economy from

