I last covered Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL, NYSE:CUK, OTCPK:CUKPF) in March, ahead of its Q1 earnings, predicting the company to outperform its December EBITDA guidance and reduce its debt load
Carnival: An Undervalued Vessel Ready To Cruise Higher
Summary
- Carnival Corporation reported record Q2 revenues, operating income, and adjusted EBITDA in its Q2 earnings, outperforming management’s prior guidance.
- Carnival’s history of beats and raises makes me increasingly confident in its ability to meet my $7.49 billion EBITDA target for FY 2025.
- Carnival’s deleveraging efforts are supported by increasing profitability and a substantial EBITDA flow-through rate.
- Carnival Rewards' introduction in June 2026 could further boost Carnival’s profitability in the long term.
- I’m reiterating my buy rating for CCL stock and raising my price target to $50, implying a 93% upside from its current valuation.
