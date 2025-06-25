The Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund (Class A Shares, without sales charge) returned -16.29% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, underperforming the Russell 2000® Growth Index.
After two consecutive years of impressive 20%-plus annual returns for the broad market, the bellwether large-cap index shed 4.3% during the first quarter.
We remain cautiously optimistic about the health of the domestic economy and are excited about the prospect that the Federal Reserve has finally begun to meaningfully cut their benchmark rate to a more accommodative stance.
Quarterly Highlights
The Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund (Class A Shares, without sales charge) returned -16.29% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, underperforming the Russell 2000® Growth Index,1 which returned -11.12%.