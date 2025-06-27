Best International Stock Idea Competition: The Winners

In May, Seeking Alpha invited analysts to participate in a Best International Stock Idea competition. We received 57 submissions. Here's a look at all of the winners as determined by the judging editors:

1) Early Retiree – Fuchs SE: High-Quality, Predictable Growth On Sale - Fuchs is a highly profitable, niche-focused leader with strong pricing power, a net-cash balance sheet, and 23 years of consecutive dividend growth. The current market undervalues the company due to misunderstood sector headwinds, but its resilient business model and recent investment cycle set up years of margin and earnings expansion. With a predictable growth path, anti-cyclical features, and premium management alignment, Fuchs offers a low-risk, high-return core holding for long-term investors.

2) RB Equity – Valeura Energy: A Deep-Value, Shallow-Water Asymmetric Bet On Brent - Valeura Energy is deeply undervalued, trading at a steep discount to NPV and with a huge margin of safety due to strong cash reserves. Management has unlocked hidden value by extending field life, increasing reserves, and executing capital-efficient infill drilling, driving sustainable cash flow to 2040s. There is asymmetric risk/reward - significant upside if oil prices hold, and downside protected by cash-rich, debt-free balance sheet and ongoing profitability.

3) Labutes IR – 3i Group: A Hidden Growth Gem In Europe - 3i Group offers exceptional long-term growth potential, driven by its majority stake in Action, a rapidly expanding European discount retailer with a proven, scalable business model. 3i Group trades at an attractive valuation relative to NAV, making it a compelling growth play for long-term investors seeking European exposure.

We selected the winners based on how compelling the thesis is (50%) and independent insights (50%).

First place receives an award of US $1,500, second place US $1,250, and third place US $1,000.

Thank you to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. For those who didn't place, don't worry, we’ll post another competition in the near future. Stay tuned for more details.