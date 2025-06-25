Despite war, tariffs and a host of other threats that weigh on the outlook for the global economy, the rise of the international equity premium over US stocks remains intact this year, based on a set of ETFs through
Foreign Stocks Still Lead U.S. Shares By Wide Margin This Year
Summary
- Investing nearly anywhere beyond America’s shores has been a winning strategy year to date.
- The strongest outperformance has been in central and eastern Europe via a closed-end fund (no US-listed ETFs for this region are available).
- Equities ex-US have underperformed the US for years, but analysts are expecting that this year’s turnaround will endure.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.