QuantumScape: Why The Cobra Process Is A Game Changer

Jun. 25, 2025 11:40 AM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS) StockQS
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group
(7min)

Summary

  • QuantumScape stock is soaring after its next-gen 'Cobra' manufacturing process entered baseline production, a key milestone achieved ahead of the company's own schedule.
  • I think the Cobra process is a game changer, offering a 25-fold speed improvement over its predecessor, which is crucial for making gigawatt-scale battery production economically viable.
  • This breakthrough shifts QuantumScape's story from a high-risk science project to a credible manufacturing play, answering the market's biggest question about scalability.
  • Cobra's success validates the company's capital-light licensing model, making partnerships with giants like Volkswagen and Murata more tangible and de-risking the path to revenue.
  • Despite the milestone, significant execution risks remain. However, the risk/reward has now decisively shifted in favor of long-term, risk-tolerant QS investors.

QuantumScape headquarters in San Jose, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

Why QuantumScape Stock Is Soaring So Big?

As I'm writing these lines, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) stock is adding over 42% on the pre-market session, thanks to the just-released announcement that its next-generation "Cobra" separator process has finally

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
8.38K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in QS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News