Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call June 25, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Guttman-McCabe - Chief Regulatory & Communications Officer

Natasha Vecchiarelli - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Ryan Gerbrandt - Chief Operating Officer

Scott A. Lang - CEO, President & Director

Timothy A. Gray - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Frederick Sutton - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division

Michael Roy Crawford - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Anterix Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that today's conference may be recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to your first speaker host, Natasha Vecchiarelli, please go ahead.

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'm Natasha Vecchiarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Welcome to our fiscal '25 fourth quarter investor update call.

Joining me today are Scott Lang, President and CEO; Tim Gray, CFO; Chris Guttman-McCabe, Chief Regulatory and Communications Officer; and Ryan Gerbrandt, COO.

Before we begin, please note that today's discussion may include forward-looking statements regarding our outlook, operations and expected performance. These are based on current assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review our SEC filings including Forms 10-K and 10-Q for a detailed discussion of these risks, which are available on our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Scott.

Scott A. Lang

Good morning, everyone. I am excited to give you a brief update on the progress we have made since our last earnings call where we announced 3 important initiatives to drive growth for Anterix that will return value to our shareholders, our employees and deliver great benefits