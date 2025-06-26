Before I elaborate on a fairly negative topic of how REITs face a complex set of risks for retirees (and prudent income investors), I would like to disclose that I hold relatively large REIT positions in my own durable
Why REITs Pose A Growing Risk To Retirement Nest Eggs
Summary
- REITs face significant risks for retirees due to their high sensitivity to long-term interest rates, which can depress valuations and cash flows.
- A higher-for-longer interest rate environment is likely, driven by multiple macroeconomic forces, posing ongoing challenges for REIT performance.
- REITs are also struggling to keep up with inflation, facing headwinds to AFFO growth and an increased risk of dividend cuts.
- Given these risks, I recommend investors strengthen their investment filters and seek fundamental bargains before adding REITs to retirement portfolios.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE, STAG, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.