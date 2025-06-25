While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell adhered to the Fed’s stated policy of “slower economic growth with expected higher inflation” yesterday at his Congressional testimony, there is no question that the sentiment is shifting within the Federal Reserve for
No Question, The Monetary Policy (Interest Rate) Narrative Has Changed (For The Better)
Summary
- There is no question that the sentiment is shifting within the Federal Reserve for an easier monetary policy, in the coming months.
- Services and shelter inflation have finally started to cooperate with the Fed’s restrictive monetary policy.
- The 2-year Treasury today trades with a yield of 3.80%, while the fed funds rate is still stuck at 4.375%, which suggests the Fed/FOMC is right about monetary policy’s impact.
- There is still the probability that the budget bill will not lessen the budget deficit, and that’s the shorter and longer-term issue now.
