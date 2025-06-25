Credit Rating For The Unrated REITs (Part 3): Modiv Industrial
Summary
- Modiv Industrial offers a solid asset structure, with 93% unencumbered assets and a market-adjusted asset yield of 9.88%.
- The company is moderately leveraged, with a total debt plus preferred stock to assets ratio of 58% and limited fixed charge coverage.
- MDV.PR.A preferred stock trades below par, yielding 7.52% current and 10.77% yield to call, but carries higher risk, reflected in its B2 rating.
- Overall, MDV stock’s credit rating is Ba3, but investors in the preferred stock should weigh the attractive yield against elevated credit risk.
