Waymo, Zeekr And The Robotaxi
Summary
- Quality Chinese BEV manufacturer Zeekr is making waves with dramatic improvements in its BEV technology, including 800V architecture and rapid charging (LFP battery improvements).
- Its partnership with Waymo heralds a major improvement in Robotaxi capacity through the Zeekr RT that complements Zeekr’s advanced BEV technology with Waymo’s 6th Generation Driver Technology.
- US assembly is planned for the Zeekr RT. If this is successful it will be the first Chinese BEV available in the US, but not for private sale.
- Geely's complex structure and Zeekr's ownership issues make direct investment risky, but Waymo's progress could be transformative for the robotaxi industry.
