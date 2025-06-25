Since my previous coverage, AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has validated and accelerated the thesis with its Q4 FY 2025 earnings released on 24 June 2025: quarterly revenue surged 40% to $275.1 million and full-year sales hit a record $820.6
Building The Pentagon's Future Force: AeroVironment Delivers
Summary
- AeroVironment's transformation via the BlueHalo merger positions it as a diversified defense-tech prime, expanding into air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.
- FY 2026 guidance calls for $1.9-$2.0 billion revenue and $300-$320 million EBITDA, with strong contract momentum and a $726 million funded backlog.
- Integration risks and valuation concerns exist, but robust growth, new products, and cross-selling opportunities underpin long-term upside potential.
- Despite optically high multiples, I remain bullish as AeroVironment's scale, innovation, and strategic relevance justify a premium valuation.
