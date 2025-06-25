American Tower: Market Is Complacent On Risk Of Disruption From Satellite Internet

Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • American Tower Corporation has stabilized after past volatility, with strong fundamentals and accelerating growth expected as it laps tough international comparables and benefits from 5G rollouts.
  • Current valuation (23x FFO, 3% yield) reflects optimism, but I see it as fully valued, offering market-like returns rather than clear outperformance.
  • The market is underestimating long-term risks from satellite internet (e.g., Starlink), which could threaten the relevance of tower assets over time.
  • I initiate coverage with a neutral rating, leaning slightly negative, as secular risks and full valuation limit upside despite near-term growth catalysts.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Telecommunications Tower supporting regional wireless connectivity

Phillip Wittke/iStock via Getty Images

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has found its groove again. The tower REIT had a difficult 2024 as it dealt with volatility in its international operations as well as churn from domestic consolidation. These appear to

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best deep-dive investment reports.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin
35.15K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News