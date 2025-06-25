Ooma Continues Path On Improving Fundamentals

Donovan Jones
Summary

  • Ooma, Inc. continues to deliver improving fundamentals, with rising revenue, expanding margins, and a shift toward business customers.
  • The unified communications market is growing, and Ooma is well-positioned, especially with its AirDial business-focused strategy.
  • Ooma’s disciplined capital allocation, strong free cash flow, and modest stock-based compensation support a reasonable valuation and share repurchases.
  • Given positive market sentiment, improving profitability, and solid growth prospects, I reiterate my Buy outlook on OOMA stock.
Online Video Conference Work Webinar

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) beat revenue and earnings estimates in its most recent financial results.

I previously analyzed OOMA in February 2025 with a Buy outlook due to increased guidance on improving operating leverage.

Donovan Jones
Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what's on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

