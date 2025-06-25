While most investors allocate to the MLP/midstream space for its generous yields, real asset exposure can also appeal to investors. This has been topical given energy infrastructure outperformance amid elevated inflation in recent years. As inflation moderates, investors may be concerned that
Why Lower Inflation Won't Rain On MLP/Midstream's Parade
Summary
- Real assets, including energy infrastructure, offer a number of portfolio benefits, but may be best known for providing an inflation hedge.
- Beyond real asset exposure, MLPs/midstream typically have inflation-protected cash flows and generous yields that can also be helpful in periods of elevated inflation.
- With inflation expected to cool, it is important to keep in mind other MLP/Midstream performance drivers like dividend growth, free cash flow generation, and a strong outlook for natural gas demand. MLPs/midstream do not need high inflation in order to perform well.
