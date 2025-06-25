Wall Street Lunch: Invest In Replicants With The HUMN ETF

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Roundhill files for Humanoid Robot ETF. (0:15) More housing market cracks as new home sales sink. (1:28) Walmart testing out Dark Stores. (3:51)

The following is an abridged transcript:

Our top story so far, Wall Street gets ready to say: “Klaatu barada nikto.”

Fans of Blade Runner, I Robot and Westworld will get a chance to invest in that future as Roundhill Investments prepares to launch the Roundhill Humanoid Robotics ETF.

The droid ETF will trade under the ticker symbol HUMN.

HUMN will be an actively managed fund with an annual operating expense ratio of 0.75%. The ETF seeks to provide exposure to companies involved in the development, production, or supply of technologies essential to humanoid robots --machines designed to mimic human form and function using artificial intelligence, sensors and mechanical actuators.

In its filing, Roundhill says eligible holdings will include “Humanoid Robotics Companies,” defined as businesses that either manufacture humanoid robots or produce critical enabling technologies, such as AI locomotion stacks, tactile sensors or power systems.

To qualify for inclusion, companies must either be in commercial production of humanoid robots or related tech or have developed a fully functional prototype and be progressing toward commercialization.

While no direct holdings were yet listed, some stocks that may find themselves in HUMN are Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), ABB (OTCPK:ABBNY) and Teradyne (TER).

On the economic front, More cracks are showing in the housing market.

May new home sales tumbled -13.7% M/M to 623,000 in May from 722,000 in April, lower than the 694,000 consensus.

The median sales price of new homes sold last month rose +3.7% M/M to $426.600.

Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American, says: "While one month doesn't establish a trend, especially in such a volatile series, the decline in sales indicates buyer hesitancy."

"Nevertheless, builders can utilize tools like mortgage rate buydowns, design upgrades, and flexible pricing to attract buyers. They may need to rely more heavily on these incentives to entice those jittery buyers off the sidelines."

Among active stocks, Bumble (BMBL) is rallying sharply as the online dating and social networking platform announced it is laying off 30% of its workforce, or 240 positions. It also revised Q2 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance higher.

Pony AI (PONY) is up after the autonomous driving company was added to the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index.

Nvidia (NVDA) caught a Street-high price target as Loop Capital Markets raised their view.

Analyst Ananda Baruah boosted his price target to $250 from $175, citing the belief that hyperscale and AI factor spending could reach $2 trillion by 2028. Baruah says Nvidia could hit a $6 trillion market cap on the view that the company essentially has a monopoly in “critical tech” and has strong pricing power.

General Mills (GIS) is under pressure on concerns about the company's organic sales and disappointing profit outlook. The company warned that it expects category growth to be below its long-term projections, reflecting less benefit from price/mix amid a continued challenging consumer backdrop.

And FedEx (FDX) is struggling post-earnings.

The company highlighted its resilience in the face of global trade challenges, with two consecutive years of earnings growth despite industry softness, fewer operating days, the expiration of a major U.S. Postal Service contract, and weather disruptions. But the shipping giant did not provide a full-year sales or profit outlook, which disappointed investors.

Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell, who has an Outperform on the stock, said: "Although the F1Q26 outlook is inarguably well below expectations, the path forward should look different than that of historical seasonal trends as specific challenges to this quarter abate (barring, of course, a full-blown trade war).”

In other news of note, Walmart (WMT) is reportedly testing “dark stores”—warehouse-like facilities closed to the public—as part of its push to speed up deliveries and compete more effectively with Amazon (AMZN).

Bloomberg says the company has opened one of these smaller warehouses in Dallas and plans another in Bentonville, Ark., with more locations under consideration. The new dark stores will stock popular items and are designed to expand delivery range and improve speed.

While Walmart operated similar facilities during the mid-2010s through the pandemic, it later shuttered them. A Walmart spokesperson said the company routinely tests new capabilities to enhance the customer experience.