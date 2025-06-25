Last October, I published a bearish outlook on Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) in "Builders FirstSource: Tuesday Drop May Indicate Trouble To Come For Homebuilding." Since then, BLDR has declined by 33%, reaching a support level at around $110-$115, returning
Builders FirstSource: Falling Home Prices May Catalyze Rapid Decline In Margins
Summary
- BLDR remains highly exposed to a cyclical housing market, with negative earnings revisions and declining revenue and margin outlooks.
- Rising home inventories, rental vacancies, and mortgage delinquencies signal that a glut may be forming, and the shortage does not persist outside of the Northeastern US.
- Management's aggressive buybacks, acquisition binge, and increased leverage leave BLDR vulnerable to a downturn, overlooking the industry's inherent cyclicality.
- Home prices are now falling in most of the US, yet valuations are still higher than the 2006 bubble peak, indicating the market is still in the first innings of a decline.
- I have a short position in BLDR and expect it to decline in value. However, it sharply bounced off a technical support level last week, indicating it may not be an ideal time to open such a position.
