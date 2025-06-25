It's Silver's Turn: Delivery Demand On The Comex Continues Higher

Summary

  • Looking ahead to the July delivery, gold is looking strong coming into the close.
  • Silver eligible inventories have finally started to give back some recent gains.
  • As we approach July (a major month), the silver contract is coming in well above trend.

The CME Comex is the Exchange where futures are traded for gold, silver, and other commodities. The CME also allows futures buyers to turn their contracts into physical metal through delivery. You can find more detail on the CME

SchiffGold
4.02K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

