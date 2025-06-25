The CME Comex is the Exchange where futures are traded for gold, silver, and other commodities. The CME also allows futures buyers to turn their contracts into physical metal through delivery. You can find more detail on the CME
It's Silver's Turn: Delivery Demand On The Comex Continues Higher
Summary
- Looking ahead to the July delivery, gold is looking strong coming into the close.
- Silver eligible inventories have finally started to give back some recent gains.
- As we approach July (a major month), the silver contract is coming in well above trend.
