Applied Materials (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: AMAT ) is the broadest supplier of semiconductor equipment, and in our view, is well positioned to benefit from industry megatrends trends, especially AI. Over the longer term, we believe that wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending can continue to grow at a high-single-digit rate. According to

We are avid investors subscribed to the beliefs of unearthing deep value gems in the market. We believe growth and value are not mutually exclusive. We have an affinity towards the technology sector (within all verticals) as we like being on the front foot of the technological frontier. Our professional experience includes several years of experience as an equity research analyst at a European investment bank and investment banking services advising corporate clients on M&A transactions, capital raising, and strategic financial planning across a range of sectors. Our investing interests are shaped by the day-to-day exposure to corporate strategy, valuation methodologies, and market dynamics. We are particularly passionate about bridging the gap between institutional-grade analysis and retail investors' access to high-quality and data-driven insights.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.