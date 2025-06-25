Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Calamos Investments
527 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • For the quarter ending March 31, 2025, Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund declined -7.55% on market price and -6.62% on NAV.
  • Current Annualized Distribution Rate is the Fund’s most recent distribution, expressed as an annualized percentage of the Fund’s current market price per share.
  • The fund’s current annualized distribution rate was 7.60% on market price as of March 31, 2025.

Return wording on the top of increasing coins stacking with up arrow and percentage sign for High risk and high expected return of profit concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Current Annualized Distribution Rate 7.60%*

Current Annualized Distribution Rate is the Fund’s most recent distribution, expressed as an annualized percentage of the Fund’s current market price per share.

Fund Overview

The fund seeks total return through capital

This article was written by

Calamos Investments
527 Followers
Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including U.S. growth equity, global equity, convertible, multi-asset and alternatives. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, an exchange traded fund and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in London, New York and San Francisco.  For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

Recommended For You

About CSQ Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CSQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSQ
--
XCSQX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News