Introduction
Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) is a European (Dutch) AI infrastructure firm that I took a position in back in February, shortly after I gave it a buy.
I recommend taking a look at that
———
By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes
Would our club help you?
If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.
- When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
- I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
- I want to learn how to better manage risk
- I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
- I want to capitalize on changing markets
- Most investing services are more hype than help
- I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
- I know there's a lot more to learn