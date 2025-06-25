L3Harris: Why $190-$210 Is My 'Buy Zone' For The Stock

Kenio Fontes
Investing Group
(10min)

Summary

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is a strong defense player with significant moats, benefiting from steady demand and defense spending trends.
  • The company’s revenue growth is reliable, but margin pressures and integration risks remain.
  • Current LHX valuation does not offer a very compelling margin of safety; a price below $210 would be more attractive for an entry point.
  • Given these factors, I rate LHX stock as a hold, awaiting a better entry point to improve long-term return potential.

L3Harris office building in Rochester, New York, USA.

JHVEPhoto

With the risk of escalating conflict in the Middle East, some defense stocks such as Palantir (PLTR) have seen some gains. But this has not been widespread. Lockheed Martin (LMT) is a stock that has

SUNGARDEN'S INVESTING GROUP AT SEEKING ALPHA

By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes

Would our club help you?

If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.

  1. When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
  2. I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
  3. I want to learn how to better manage risk
  4. I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
  5. I want to capitalize on changing markets
  6. Most investing services are more hype than help
  7. I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
  8. I know there's a lot more to learn

This article was written by

Kenio Fontes
807 Followers

Equity Research Analyst with a broad career in the financial market, covered both Brazilian and global stocks. As a value investor, my analysis is primarily fundamental, focusing on identifying undervalued stocks with growth potential. Feel free to reach out for collaborations or to connect! Associated with Sungarden Investment Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LHX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LHX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LHX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News