In an era of geopolitical tensions and diverse central bank paths, the usual correlation between global markets to the US markets has diminished a bit. It is still not a significant hedge, but international diversification does have merits now more than ever. The Freedom
FRDM: The Best Emerging Market ETF You're Not Holding
Summary
- FRDM ETF offers unique diversification by focusing on emerging markets ranked by freedom, reducing political risks and lowering correlation with US markets.
- The fund excludes authoritarian regimes like China, prioritizing transparency and freedom, which has improved returns and drawdown management versus traditional EM ETFs.
- FRDM's sector and country allocations—favoring Taiwan, South Korea, and Chile—capitalize on macro resilience and global tech trends, despite omitting China and underweight India.
- I rate FRDM a Strong Buy for its reliable growth, effective diversification, and superior performance; it deserves a place in any emerging markets strategy.
