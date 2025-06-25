FRDM: The Best Emerging Market ETF You're Not Holding

The Alpha Analyst
731 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • FRDM ETF offers unique diversification by focusing on emerging markets ranked by freedom, reducing political risks and lowering correlation with US markets.
  • The fund excludes authoritarian regimes like China, prioritizing transparency and freedom, which has improved returns and drawdown management versus traditional EM ETFs.
  • FRDM's sector and country allocations—favoring Taiwan, South Korea, and Chile—capitalize on macro resilience and global tech trends, despite omitting China and underweight India.
  • I rate FRDM a Strong Buy for its reliable growth, effective diversification, and superior performance; it deserves a place in any emerging markets strategy.
Emerging market financial data

aluxum/iStock via Getty Images

In an era of geopolitical tensions and diverse central bank paths, the usual correlation between global markets to the US markets has diminished a bit. It is still not a significant hedge, but international diversification does have merits now more than ever. The Freedom

This article was written by

The Alpha Analyst
731 Followers
I am a stock analyst with over 20 years of experience in quantitative research, financial modeling, and risk management. My focus is on equity valuation, market trends, and portfolio optimization to uncover high-growth investment opportunities. As a former Vice President at Barclays, I led teams in model validation, stress testing, and regulatory finance, developing a deep expertise in both fundamental and technical analysis. Alongside my research partner (also my wife), I co-author investment research, combining our complementary strengths to deliver high-quality, data-driven insights. Our approach blends rigorous risk management with a long-term perspective on value creation. We have a particular interest in macroeconomic trends, corporate earnings, and financial statement analysis, aiming to provide actionable ideas for investors seeking to outperform the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FRDM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FRDM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRDM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News