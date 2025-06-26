XDTE: Night Shift Alpha But Higher Volatility

The Alpha Analyst
739 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • XDTE applies a 0DTE covered call strategy to the S&P 500, similar to QDTE's approach with the NDX.
  • The core holding uses deep in-the-money S&P 500 options, closely tracking equity performance with minimal downside protection.
  • Daily out-of-the-money call options generate income, aiming to provide alpha over simply holding the S&P 500.
  • I remain skeptical that the overnight holding structure offers any long-term advantage compared to traditional S&P 500 ETFs, including the income variants.

Open 24 hrs Neon

tillsonburg/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, I wrote about QDTE and found the strategy redundant on performance grounds. The Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:XDTE) is the same methodology applied to the S&P 500. Systematically, the method

This article was written by

The Alpha Analyst
739 Followers
I am a stock analyst with over 20 years of experience in quantitative research, financial modeling, and risk management. My focus is on equity valuation, market trends, and portfolio optimization to uncover high-growth investment opportunities. As a former Vice President at Barclays, I led teams in model validation, stress testing, and regulatory finance, developing a deep expertise in both fundamental and technical analysis. Alongside my research partner (also my wife), I co-author investment research, combining our complementary strengths to deliver high-quality, data-driven insights. Our approach blends rigorous risk management with a long-term perspective on value creation. We have a particular interest in macroeconomic trends, corporate earnings, and financial statement analysis, aiming to provide actionable ideas for investors seeking to outperform the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XDTE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XDTE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XDTE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News