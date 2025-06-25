How time flies by! It has been 10 years since I decided to make a big bet on gold and mining shares. It was right at the lows of the bear market when the sentiment around precious
GDXJ: A Risky Speculation Masquerading As A Safe Haven
Summary
- After a decade-long gold bull market, sentiment is euphoric, and GDXJ is now a speculation with a poor risk-reward profile.
- GDXJ's top holdings are cyclical mining companies with erratic cash flows, heavy share dilution, and trade at premium valuations.
- Despite gold's rise, GDXJ remains below its 2011 highs due to massive shareholder dilution and weak fundamentals in its holdings.
- Given extreme valuations and late-cycle risks, I rate GDXJ a strong sell—it's a basket of below-average businesses trading at above-average valuations, not a safe haven.
