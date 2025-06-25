Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) is a fast-growing player in the Buy Now, Pay Later market and is nearing a crucial inflection point in its business, which is the achievement of GAAP operating profitability in the near term. Further, Affirm may be a
Affirm: Set For A Breakout (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Affirm Holdings is nearing GAAP operating profitability, driven by strong gross merchandise volume growth and improving customer monetization.
- The expanding BNPL and e-commerce markets provide a significant run-way for Affirm’s continued growth and valuation upside.
- Affirm’s high valuation is justified by its rapid progress toward profitability and the potential for further revaluation as the business scales.
- The Federal Reserve may soon start to cut federal fund rates, which may support demand for credit and accelerate adoption of BNPL products.
- Risks include delays in achieving profitability and interest rate uncertainty, but the risk/reward profile remains attractive given current growth trends.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFRM, UPST, SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
