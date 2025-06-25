Amid high-yield Canadian covered call funds, CI Global Asset Management is a name that has gone relatively unnoticed despite the company's long track record in selling covered calls. The CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF (TSX:TXF:CA), for example, has delivered
TXF:CA: 10%+ Yields With Long-Term Capital Appreciation
Summary
- The CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF (TXF:CA) has delivered significant long-term capital appreciation and currently yields 10.98%.
- TXF:CA achieves this by holding a portfolio of North America's largest technology companies and writing covered calls covering 25% notional value on those stock positions.
- The fund offers great total returns but they could be even better if returns weren't hedged to CAD and the holdings weren't equal weighted.
- I rate TXF:CA a Hold and recommend investors to look at TXF.B:CA instead.
