MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 25, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Andrea R. Owen - President, CEO & Director
Debbie F. Propst - President of Global Retail
Jeffrey M. Stutz - Chief Financial Officer
John P. Michael - President of America Contract
Wendy Watson - Corporate Participant
Conference Call Participants
Brian Gordon - Water Tower Research LLC
Gregory John Burns - Sidoti & Company, LLC
Reuben Garner - The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division
Operator
Good evening, and welcome to MillerKnoll's Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Wendy Watson, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Wendy Watson
Good evening, and welcome to our fourth quarter fiscal 2025 conference call. On with me are Andy Owen, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Stutz, Chief Financial Officer. Joining them for the Q&A session are John Michael, President of North America Contract; and Debbie Propst, President of Global Retail.
We issued our earnings press release for the quarter ended May 31, 2025, after market closed today, and it is available on our Investor Relations website at millerknoll.com. A replay of this call will be available on our website within 24 hours.
Before I turn the call over to Andy, please remember our safe harbor disclosure regarding forward-looking information. During the call, management may discuss information that is forward-looking and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be different than those expressed or implied. Please evaluate the forward-looking information in the context of these factors, which are detailed in today's press release. The forward-looking statements are made as of today's date and except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation to update or supplement these statements.
- Read more current MLKN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts