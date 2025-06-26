This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to TCI Fund Management's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed
Tracking Chris Hohn's TCI Fund Management 13F Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update
Summary
- TCI Fund Management's 13F portfolio rose to $43.37B in Q1 2025, with top holdings GE Aerospace, Microsoft, and Moody’s comprising over half the assets.
- Significant position increases were made in GE Aerospace and Microsoft, reflecting strong conviction and ongoing accumulation in these core holdings.
- Marginal trimming occurred in Moody’s, Visa, S&P Global, and Canadian National Railway. Alphabet saw significant selling, indicating selective profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing.
- Canadian Pacific and Ferrovial positions were maintained, underscoring a disciplined, concentrated approach focused on high-conviction, long-term investments.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.