Evertz Technologies Limited (EVTZF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Please note that our financial press release and MD&A will be available on SEDAR and on the company's investor website. Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call to your questions.

Turning now to Evertz's results. I will begin by providing a few highlights, and then Doug will provide additional details. First off, for the second year in a row, annual revenues exceeded $0.5 billion, coming in at $501.6 million, down 2.5% from the prior year. Revenues included $374.4 million in the U.S./Canada region, up 10.8% from the prior year, recurring software services and other software revenues increased 17.8% year-over-year totaling $222.6 million in the year, which represents 44.4% of the total revenue.

Gross margin was $298.5 million with margin rates strengthening slightly to 59.5% on an annual basis. Net earnings were $59.7 million, resulting in fully diluted earnings per share of $0.77. Investment in research and development totaled $146.8 million, up from $134.8 million in the prior year.