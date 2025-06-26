Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) experienced an extraordinary pandemic bull run. The stock soared from around $125 in late 2019 to above $260 in mid to late 2021. Since then, the stock has been on a run to forget. The current stock price sits
Target: There Are Reasons To Hold On
Summary
- Target's recent earnings reveal declining revenue, EPS, and operating cash flow, signaling ongoing business weakness.
- 2025 guidance points to continued sales and earnings declines, with little sign of near-term recovery amid persistent macro uncertainty.
- Despite weak fundamentals, Target's dividend yield remains attractive and share repurchases suggest management sees undervaluation.
- Valuation appears overly punished; technicals indicate the stock may have bottomed, leading me to rate Target as a hold for now.
