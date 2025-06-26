HYD: This High-Yield ETF Is A Strong Buy
Summary
- VanEck High Yield Muni ETF offers attractive, tax-free income, strong yield, liquidity, and broad diversification, making it compelling for taxable portfolios.
- HYD's current 4.67% SEC yield translates to a much higher tax-equivalent yield, especially for high earners, with lower default risk than high-yield corporates.
- Potential Fed rate cuts could boost HYD's price, offering both income and capital gains; the current price is below historical highs, adding upside potential.
- Risks include inflation from tariffs and delayed rate cuts, but I believe now is an opportune time to lock in high yields before rates fall.
